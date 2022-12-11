 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumors: Barca have ‘practically closed’ deal for N’Golo Kante

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their interest in Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Free transfers have been a recurring theme at Barca in recent windows, for obvious reasons, and it seems the Frenchman may becoming a top target for that reason.

Diario Sport reckon Barca have “practically closed” a deal for the midfielder, providing he makes a full recovery from his current hamstring injury.

The Catalans are said to see Kante as a “great market opportunity” and have “no doubts” at all about his quality or ability to adapt to life at the Camp Nou.

Kante is also said to be keen on a move to Barcelona and is not expected to sign a new contract with the Blues.

There’s even talk that a pre-agreement could be reached in January, although Kane would have to take a pay-cut at Barcelona to fit in with the club’s financial restrictions.

