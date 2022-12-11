Rumors: Barca have ‘practically closed’ deal for N’Golo Kante

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their interest in Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Free transfers have been a recurring theme at Barca in recent windows, for obvious reasons, and it seems the Frenchman may becoming a top target for that reason.

Diario Sport reckon Barca have “practically closed” a deal for the midfielder, providing he makes a full recovery from his current hamstring injury.

The Catalans are said to see Kante as a “great market opportunity” and have “no doubts” at all about his quality or ability to adapt to life at the Camp Nou.

Kante is also said to be keen on a move to Barcelona and is not expected to sign a new contract with the Blues.

There’s even talk that a pre-agreement could be reached in January, although Kane would have to take a pay-cut at Barcelona to fit in with the club’s financial restrictions.