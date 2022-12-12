What should Barcelona do with Memphis Depay in January?

Memphis Depay’s future keeps on making headlines ahead of the January transfer window, with the rumor mill seemingly unsure on what will happen with the Barcelona forward.

The Dutchman came close to leaving in the summer, ended up staying, but then struggled for game time, picked up an injury and went on to make just two La Liga appearances.

Memphis returned to action at the World Cup, scoring against the USA, but will now have to turn his thoughts back to Barcelona after the Oranje were knocked out by Argentina.

Barcelona aren’t expected to be too active in the January transfer window but could look to offload Memphis to free up some space on the wage bill.

A few clubs have already been mentioned, such as Roma, Man Utd and Arsenal, and it makes sense given the Dutchman is out of contract at the end of the season.

Memphis is also unlikely to play too much even if he is fit, as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Yet Jordi Cruyff has hinted this week that Barcelona won’t try to sell Memphis, telling Mundo Deportivo he’ll be needed because Robert Lewandowski is banned for the club’s next three games and hinting his departure won’t be enough to bring in a new player.

No sooner had Cruyff spoken then the rumor mill decided Roma were losing interest in Memphis, while Man Utd are being linked with Cody Gakpo and Goncalo Ramos instead.

Memphis has proven to be a handy player for Barcelona, finishing last season as the team’s joint top scorer, but his time at the club does seem to be close to an end.

The only question now is whether he goes in January or as a free agent in the summer?