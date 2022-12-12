Busquets to stay? Barcelona captain considering all possibilities - report

Sergio Busquets is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been linked with a Barcelona exit, but could end up staying for another campaign after all.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Busquets “is now contemplating all scenarios, including renewing for a season.”

Busquets does have offers and had been minded to leave, particularly after being criticized at times for his performances this season.

However, it seems he’s had something of a change in heart and could apparently also be swayed by Lionel Messi’s next move.

Busquets and Messi have been tipped to link up again at Inter Miami, but the GOAT is apparently not thinking about moving to MLS quite yet.

Xavi has reportedly already told Busquets that he wants him to continue for another season, although the captain will have to take a pay cut if he renews.

Busquets said during the World Cup he’d like to have his future decided by February which means we should get a definitive answer soon regarding whether this is his last season or not.