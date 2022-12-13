Pablo Torre tipped to leave Barcelona for Villarreal loan in January

Pablo Torre is being tipped to leave Barcelona in the January transfer and go out on loan in search of some regular playing time.

The midfielder was linked with a loan in the summer, shortly after arriving, but ended up staying at Barcelona for the first half of the season.

However, Torre has only made four appearances so far in 2022-23, and Xavi has already said that he believes the youngster needs to be playing to continue his development.

Barcelona are keen to send him on loan and one possible option would be Villarreal, according to El Periodico Mediterráneo.

Manager Quique Setien would be happy to have Torre and the Yellow Submarine are thought to be one of several clubs interested.

It’s not clear if Torre can be convinced to move. The teenager didn’t seem too keen previously but may be willing to change his mind after struggling for minutes so far in 2022-23.