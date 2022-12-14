 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona is ‘the perfect club’ for World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi, says former coach

The midfielder has shone for Morocco

By Josh Suttr
FBL-WC-2022-TRAINING-MAR Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been one of the young stars of the World Cup. As it happens with most World Cup breakout players, the European giants swarm and gain interest.

In the case of Ounahi, Barcelona are reportedly at least thinking about signing him. His former coach Frédéric Reculeau says that Barcelona would be the ideal club for the 22-year-old.

“For me, it is the ideal club for him. His game is adapted to the Spanish division. Could he make it in other championships? Yes, but I would have more doubts because of the physical challenge.

“Either way, I see him more at Barcelona than elsewhere. The more he plays in a team with high potential, the more his talent will be apparent.”

Reculeau | Source

Let’s make it happen.

