 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

World Cup 2022 sees return of Rabiot to Barcelona rumors

You’ve probably heard this one before....

By Gill Clark
/ new
England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot has been having himself a fine World Cup with France which has made the rumor mill wake up, take notice, and decide he could be off to Barcelona.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in his PSG days and it was even claimed he’d agreed to move on a free transfer in 2019.

Of course that transfer failed to happen and Rabiot headed off to Juventus instead. Fast forward a few years and he’s in a similar situation with another contract running down.

Diario Sport reckon that Rabiot has been offered to Barcelona and would welcome a move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are keen to bring in a new midfielder and, with finances still tight, may be looking around for free agents.

Whether or not Rabiot would be a realistic option for Barcelona remains to be seen, but it looks like this rumor is well and truly back on the agenda already.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes