World Cup 2022 sees return of Rabiot to Barcelona rumors

Adrien Rabiot has been having himself a fine World Cup with France which has made the rumor mill wake up, take notice, and decide he could be off to Barcelona.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in his PSG days and it was even claimed he’d agreed to move on a free transfer in 2019.

Of course that transfer failed to happen and Rabiot headed off to Juventus instead. Fast forward a few years and he’s in a similar situation with another contract running down.

Diario Sport reckon that Rabiot has been offered to Barcelona and would welcome a move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are keen to bring in a new midfielder and, with finances still tight, may be looking around for free agents.

Whether or not Rabiot would be a realistic option for Barcelona remains to be seen, but it looks like this rumor is well and truly back on the agenda already.