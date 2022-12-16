Croatia full-back Juranovic linked with Barcelona after impressive World Cup

Croatia punched above their weight yet again at World Cup 2022, reaching the semi-finals of the tournament before going out to Argentina.

One of the many Croatia players to impress at the tournament was right-back Josip Juranovic who is now being linked with a move to Barcelona.

The Catalans and Atletico Madrid are both said to be interested in the Celtic defender, although whether either club can afford a deal remains to be seen.

Transfermarkt value Juranovic at around €6.5 million but you can bet his price tag will have gone up at notch or two after his World Cup performances.

Barcelona’s need for a new right-back has kept the rumor mill busy for some time and Juranovic can be added to a very long list of reported defensive targets.

The problem is that the club have admitted that, barring any surprises, they won’t be doing any business this winter because of their financial limitations.

