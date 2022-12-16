Galatasaray still trying to tempt Memphis Depay away from Barcelona - report

Memphis Depay’s future remains the subject of much debate with the latest update claiming Galatasaray have again been in touch to discuss the possibility of a transfer.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that coach Erden Timur has been in touch with his agents and made an offer but, at the moment at least, Memphis want to continue at Barca.

The report also claims Memphis had a few options to leave before the World Cup but his situation at the club has changed since then.

Robert Lewandowski’s ban means Barca will be short of attackers for the first three games of the season, while Jordi Cruyff has said in a recent interview Memphis could still be useful.

Memphis is due to discuss his future with Xavi when he returns to the club next week, and we are likely to get more of an idea then of whether he will stay or look to leave.

The main problem is that Memphis has barely played in the first half of the season and that situation looks unlikely to change too much in 2023 due to the competition for places.

Barca will surely be tempted to offload the Dutchman if any offers arrive, for financial reasons, but Memphis may prefer to stay and try to fight for a starting spot.