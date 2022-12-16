Barcelona linked with surprise move for Daichi Kamada - report

Barcelona are being linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Japan international Daichi Kamada who is out of contract in the summer.

It is said to be almost “certain” that Kamada will not sign a contract extension at the end of the season and will walk away as a free agent, as reported by Frankfurter Rundschau.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be interested in the midfielder, but the report claims that Barcelona are keen on the 26-year-old too.

Kamada is having a pretty impressive season with the Bundesliga side. He has seven goals and three assists in 13 league outings. He’s also scored three times in the Champions League.

Kamada has also gone on to enjoy a fine World Cup with Japan. The midfielder featured in all the Samurai Blue’s games as they made it to the last 16 of the tournament.

Barca will know all about Kamada as he featured against the Catalans twice in the Europa League last season, as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Xavi’s side on the way to the title.