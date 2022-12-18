Watch out Frenkie! De Jong to Man Utd rumors back with a bang

Speculation over Frenkie de Jong’s future has gone a little quiet over the last few months but seems to have returned with a bang ahead of the January transfer window.

De Jong has made it clear time and again that he’s happy at Barcelona and does not want to move, but the rumor mill really isn’t interested at all.

Both BBC Sport and the Manchester Evening News are running reports tonight that Man Utd have not given up on landing the Dutchman yet.

Manager Erik ten Hag is said to be refusing to give up hope of landing the Netherlands international and wants to “revisit the situation” in the summer.

Man Utd may feel they can convince Barcelona to sell, due to the club’s ongoing financial problems, but have received very little encouragement from De Jong.

The midfield did make it clear he wasn’t happy with the transfer talk last summer and even hit out at the club for leaking details of his contract.

Yet the midfielder has also said he wants to stay at the club for another “8-10 years” which makes the near-constant links with a move to Man Utd rather curios and very tedious.