Sergio Busquets makes final decision on Barcelona future - report

Sergio Busquets’s future has been keeping the rumor mill busy this season, but the latest update claims the Barcelona captain has now made a final decision on his future.

The 34-year-old will stay for the rest of the season but will then wave goodbye and leave on a free transfer when his contract ends in June, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Busquets had thought about staying on but has decided that it’s time to go. The captain plans to move to Major League Soccer, with Inter Miami the most likely destination.

The report reckons Busquets did have an offer from a European club in the Champions League but the captain “wants to try the American league.”

Talks with Inter Miami “have already started” and are expected to continue for the next few weeks. Another MLS club are also “in a position to bid for him.”

Busquets’s decision follows his announcement this week that he’s hanging up his international boots for Spain after World Cup 2022.

The captain has clearly taken some time to think about his future after the tournament in Qatar and appears to have reached some pretty big decisions.