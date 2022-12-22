Joan Laporta: In two years Barcelona will have an even more competitive squad

Barcelona aren’t expected to do much business in the January transfer window and you get the feeling that summer signings may be tricky too.

However, president Joan Laporta has vowed that the club will have “an even more competitive squad” in just two years’ time.

Laporta also spoke about the title race and how determined Barcelona are to win the league and prove they are finally heading in the right direction.

“In the sporting field, we will go out and compete for everything. The priority objective is LaLiga. Clear and flat. The locker room is clear. And the truth is that we have a very young and competitive team, which we have also reinforced with players of proven experience,” he said. “In the summer we already did the work with the economic levers and in two years we will have an even more competitive squad. What is clear is that we want to win LaLiga to show that the recovery process is going well.”

Barcelona’s priorities seem to be a new right-back and a midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets, although any transfers are likely to happen in the summer at the earliest.