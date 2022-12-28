Barcelona linked with yet another right-back

Barcelona’s search for a new right-back has seen players including Thomas Meunier, Benjamin Pavard, Josip Juranović, Juan Foyth and Arnau Martinez all linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

Another name has now emerged and can be added to the growing list of potential targets.

Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo is the man in question, according to Diario Sport. The report reckons the Italian “has it all” and “would fit perfectly” with Barcelona.

But don’t get too excited. Sport also reckon that Barca have asked about Di Lorenzo’s price and have found out “it’s too high” but the club “will see what is possible in the summer.”

Di Lorenzo joined Napoli in 2019 from Empoli and has taken over the captaincy from Lorenzo Insigne.

The defender is contracted to Napoli until 2026. His agent has also hinted he wants a lifetime contract at the Serie A side which suggests he’s pretty happy where he is right now.