Sergi Roberto says he’s earning ‘as if I just came from the B team’ at Barcelona

Sergi Roberto has been talking about his salary at Barcelona and his plans for the future ahead of the return of La Liga this weekend.

The 30-year-old has offered some insight into the pay-cuts he’s taken at the club in order to continue with Xavi’s side.

“Right now I am earning as if I just came from the B team, but I do it with pride because I want to be here,” he said. “I wanted to stay here and now I’m enjoying it. For me the economic side is not important. Now what I wanted was to enjoy things. One year? Well, then just a year. I wanted to be physically fit again and enjoy myself again.” “I did not have to reduce my salary because my contract ended. We had to negotiate a new one. The captains have also made an [economic] effort. Two years ago we were the only ones who did it. We made the effort but we didn’t want to say anything.”

Roberto signed a one-year deal last summer and is facing an uncertain future. However, he thinks the club would be happy for him to stay on.

“We haven’t started talking yet, but my idea is to stay. From what the coaching staff has said to me, they are very happy and want me to stay,” he added. “I am enjoying football again and I would be very excited to continue. Above all, I have good feelings and I want to be able to enjoy playing in the Barca shirt.” Source | RAC1

Roberto has made 12 appearances this season in all competitions for Barcelona and is back to full fitness after suffering a disclocated shoulder back in October.