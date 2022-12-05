Barcelona not expecting to sign Tielemans - report

Barcelona continued to be linked with a host of midfielders as they search for a successor to captain Sergio Busquets.

Yet one player whose name may be about to be crossed off Barcelona’s list of targets is Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

Marca reckon the Belgium international, who is a free agent in the summer, is not very interested in heading to the Camp Nou.

The reason seems to be that Tielemans already has an agreement with another club. Arsenal have been heavily linked with the midfielder and it’s thought he could be heading to north London once his Leicester contract expires.

Barca do have other options such as Martin Zubimendi and Ruben Neves but neither player will come cheap which will be a problem for the Catalans.

Zubimendi has just signed a contract extension at La Real and has a release clause set at €60m, while it seems Barca aren’t completely convinced by Neves right now.