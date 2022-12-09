Rumors: Goncalo Ramos ‘was very close’ to signing for Barcelona

Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos took the World Cup by storm this week, replacing a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI and bagging a hat-trick as his team smashed Switzerland 6-1 in the last 16.

All of which has got the rumor mill whirring into action with a new report from Diario Sport who reckon the Benfica man was offered to Barcelona last summer as a possible replacement for Memphis Depay.

Agent Jorge Mendes apparently put Ramos’ name “on the table” and the youngster “was very close to playing” for Barcelona this season. The report also reckons the Catalans have been “watching him very carefully” at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Sport claim that Ramos may well have been a Barca player if Memphis had departed, which looked likely at one point, but the Dutchman ended up staying at the Camp Nou after failing to agree a transfer away.

The chances of Barca trying to land Ramos now seem to be receding because, as you can well imagine, Benfica are expected to ramp up his price significantly following his World Cup exploits.