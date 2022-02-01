Galatasaray boss makes Inaki Pena prediction after goalkeeper joins on loan

Galatasaray boss Domènec Torrent has been talking up Inaki Pena after the goalkeeper completed a loan move from Barcelona B.

The 22-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the Turkish side and has already said he’s looking forward to learning from Fernando Muslera.

Torrent says that Pena had lots of offers this winter and is expecting the youngster to be Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s back-up next season at the Camp Nou.

“He will be Barcelona’s second goalkeeper behind Ter Stegen from next season. He is one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe. Many offers came from La Liga and Barcelona rejected them all,” he said. “We spoke with a lot of people from Barcelona. He himself was not interested in the offers, but only the offer from Galatasaray. The first option in his mind was Galatasaray. “Our goalkeeping coach worked with him for six or seven years. You will see Iñaki Peña in Barcelona’s starting eleven in many games next season. “The reason why there is talk of six months is that Barcelona needs him next season. He comes knowing Muslera’s situation, that he will be able to play in a month or a month and a half. Despite that, he accepted the challenge.” Source | Diario Sport

Pena will be hoping for some game time at Galatasaray after completing his move and could well get a chance soon with Muslera currently out with a serious knee injury.