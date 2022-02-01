Deadline Day: Aubameyang arrives on a free, Ousmane Dembele stays at Barcelona

The January transfer window has finally closed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having reportedly completed his move to Barcelona on a free transfer, while Ousmane Dembele remains at the Camp Nou.

It was something of a rollercoaster final day of the window for the Gabon international with a move seeming to break down before being resurrected late in the day.

Aubameyang passed a medical on Monday evening and the deal is apparently done.

We’ve not had official confirmation yet, and there’s no rush because it’s a free transfer, but it is expected on Tuesday.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang joins Barcelona, done deal and here we go. Contract agreed and now set to be signed by Aubameyang in Barcelona headquarters. Medical successfully completed.



Arsenal will save his huge salary as they wanted. Deal in place.

Meanwhile, Dembele has stayed at Barcelona despite reports of interest from PSG, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day.

There are now reports coming out that Barcelona chiefs and Xavi will meet on Tuesday to discuss Dembele’s situation at the club.

It’s thought the club aren’t particularly happy Dembele hasn’t managed to find a way out, after being told to leave, and could even think about terminating his contract.