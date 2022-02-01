Laporta ‘surprised’ Ousmane Dembele did not leave Barcelona in January

One of the more unpleasant stories of the last few months has been Ousmane Dembele and his relationship with Barcelona. The blame can go both ways with both sides doing some things they probably regret in hindsight, but here we are.

As deadline day passed yesterday we hoped we’d either see Dembele leave and get to a situation he would thrive in, or that Barcelona and Dembele’s agents would agree to a new deal.

Instead we seem to be heading towards the third, and most unpleasant option, as nothing happened and it now seems he’ll leave for free in the summer

Barca president Joan Laporta has now spoken about the situation and reveals his surprise that Dembele didn’t take one of the offers to leave.