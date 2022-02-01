Laporta ‘surprised’ Ousmane Dembele did not leave Barcelona in January

One of the more unpleasant stories of the last few months has been Ousmane Dembele and his relationship with Barcelona. The blame can go both ways with both sides doing some things they probably regret in hindsight, but here we are.
As deadline day passed yesterday we hoped we’d either see Dembele leave and get to a situation he would thrive in, or that Barcelona and Dembele’s agents would agree to a new deal.
Instead we seem to be heading towards the third, and most unpleasant option, as nothing happened and it now seems he’ll leave for free in the summer
Barca president Joan Laporta has now spoken about the situation and reveals his surprise that Dembele didn’t take one of the offers to leave.
“We offered him a new deal, it was a good offer, he even said it was a good offer. But, in the end, he wanted a bigger offer. We told him, per our criteria, that we thought the offer was good enough,” he said.
“His agent has remained silent. We did all we could. We proposed two offers to leave for six months which we thought were very good. We are surprised he did not accept them, especially the last one from an English club.
“But he preferred to stay. It makes no sense and is not good for him or the club. He is still in the squad but Xavi must also have the future in mind and if Dembele is not going to be here.
“We believe he has an agreement with another club that is what his agent has insinuated.”
Laporta | ESPN
