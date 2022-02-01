Adama Traore’s squad number at Barcelona confirmed after January move

Adama Traore is set to wear the No. 11 shirt at Barcelona following his January move from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan.

The number is currently vacant, following Yusuf Demir’s departure back to Rapid Vienna, and looks like it already has a new owner.

Diario Sport had reported earlier in the day that Adama has chosen to wear the No. 11 on his return to the Camp Nou, although there weren’t too many options available.

We will hear more from Adama about his return on Wednesday when the 26-year-old is officially unveiled as a Barcelona player at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are also hoping to present Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang later this week following his move on a free transfer from Premier League side Arsenal.

It seems like the only shirt number available to the Gabon international is the No. 25. The number is usually reserved for the third choice keeper but is free currently.