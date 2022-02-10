Sergi Roberto edging towards Barcelona exit door?

Sergi Roberto is facing an uncertain future at Barcelona and is reportedly getting a little worried about his contract extension.

The versatile 30-year-old, who is currently sidelined after undergoing thigh surgery, is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to agree a new deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Roberto is currently “convinced” he will not renew his contract and will have to find a new club in the summer.

Talks over a new contract have stalled but had been expected to restart but it seems like not much is happening when it comes to keeping Roberto at the club.

Barca don’t seem to be in a rush to renew a player who is out with a serious injury and who is also not a guaranteed starter at the Camp Nou.

Roberto thinks that Barca are stalling and there is no real desire for the club to sit down and talk about his future.

The versatile star had been willing to take a salary cut and sign a new two-year deal but it’s not clear if Barcelona still think that’s a good idea.