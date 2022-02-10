Rumor mill gets excited about Erling Haaland and Barcelona again

Erling Haaland’s future continues to be the topic of intense speculation with rumors about a move to Barcelona ramping up on Thursday.

Mundo Deportivo started things off by plastering Haaland all over their front page with a report covering how Barcelona plan to land the prolific striker.

The report details how Barca must continue to try and reduce the wage bill and spend little elsewhere on the squad to be able to afford the Norwegian.

Players who will be free agents or “affordable” will be targeted with names like Cesar Azpilicueta, Noussair Mazraoui, Andreas Christensen, Jose Gaya and Marcos Alonso mentioned.

Over at Diario Sport there’s a similar story. The word is that Barca will go all out for Haaland because “everyone loves him” at the Camp Nou.

There’s talk of how the departures of players such as Ousmane Dembele, Luuk de Jong, and Sergi Roberto plus “new income from sponsorships” will give Barca room to go for Haaland.

ESPN are also talking about Barcelona’s Haaland plan too. They report Barca “have sounded out moves for at least five players” who can come in on the cheap to strengthen the squad defensively and still leave room for Haaland’s signing.

The same names keep on cropping up. Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Marco Alonso are mentioned, Franck Kessie is thrown in too as well as Jose Gaya.

The report also thinks that the culb’s new sponsorship deal with Spotify, plus the departures of “several players” in the summer would be enough for Barca to afford Haaland.

Haaland’s future seems certain to dominate headlines for some time, although the striker has previously said Dortmund are pressing him and he’ll need to make a decision soon.

Will it be Barca?