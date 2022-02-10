Adama Traore reveals it was always his intention to return to Barcelona

Adama Traore is one of Barcelona’s biggest additions in the winter transfer window. The winger came back to the team when they really needed an attacking force on the outside. Traore chatted with Cope about his return to Barcelona and how it was always his intention to return home.

“I knew that my intention was always to come back, but sometimes you have to take different paths,” he said.

“The most important thing is that the objective was clear and I have arrived here, which was what I wanted from the first moment. I always discuss important decisions with my family, who always accompany me in good and bad times. But in this case it was quite clear to me.

“Barcelona is my home and I wanted to return. I had all the support of my family. They called me and informed me of the opportunity to return and I made the decision quickly.

“Now I’ve had the experience of English football but without leaving behind everything I’ve learned here since I was little in La Masia. Everything has given me experience and helped me grow.”

Traore | Source