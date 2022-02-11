Barcelona draw up shortlist of five goalkeeping targets - report

Barcelona are looking at the possibility of bringing in a new goalkeeper in the summer and have reportedly drawn up a list of five potential targets.

The Catalans want competition for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and also a quality back-up in case the German suffers more knee trouble, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Current deputy Neto is expected to leave because he’s fed up of life on the bench and also because Barca want his high salary off the wage bill.

Barca are therefore looking around to see who is available and have short-listed several players.

On the list are Leeds United stopper Illan Meslier, Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, and Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou.

Barcelona are also said to be following Genk’s Maarten Vandevoordt and Alban Lafont from Nantes as they plot potential summer transfers.

Inaki Pena also has the chance to replace Neto after moving on loan to Galatasaray for the second half of the season.

Gala boss Domènec Torrent has already said he’s wanted back at Barcelona for next season and he expects the youngster to play regularly in the first team.

So, over to you, who should be Barca’s No. 2 next season?