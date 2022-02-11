Barcelona were close to signing Luis Diaz in January transfer window - report

There are always post-transfer break stories that make you confused or leave you feeling a little disappointed. This one is a bit of both. According to a report out of Spain, before joining Liverpool, Luis Diaz nearly joined Barcelona.

The Colombian attacker joined Liverpool from Porto for 37 million euros in January. The report made it seem that Barca had been keen on Diaz for a while and were under the impression that selling Ousmane Dembele would fund the move for Diaz.

El Pais, the origin of the report, states that Barca wanted to bring Diaz in alongside of, not instead of, both Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A source is quoted as saying “they had reached an agreement” to sign Diaz before he headed to Anfield instead.

It remains to be seen how this all would have worked financially, especially when considering Ferran Torres’ move to Barca as well. Either way, it’s interesting to consider Diaz in a Barca kit.