Memphis Depay ‘had offers’ to leave Barcelona in January - report

Memphis Depay reportedly “had offers to leave” Barcelona in January but opted to stay with the Catalan giants and see out the season at the Camp Nou.

Diario Sport are also reporting that there are “already teams keen on signing him in the summer” but Memphis “won’t make any decision until the end of the campaign.”

The Dutchman arrived last summer on a free transfer but the departure of Ronald Koeman and Barca’s January transfer signings “have left him in a complicated situation.”

Memphis started the season well following his move, and remains Barca’s top scorer this season on 10 goals, but it’s not clear what his role will be for the rest of the campaign.

The forward is still yet to return from injury which will allow new-boys Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the chance to try and cement their places in the team.

The report adds that Memphis’s dream remains to succeed at the Camp Nou but he will wait to see what role he has under Xavi between now and the end of the campaign.

It seems that the Dutchman “wants to feel like an important player” but if he’s reduced to a bit-part role he could be off in the summer after just one season at the Camp Nou.