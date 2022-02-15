Barcelona’s Nico Gonzalez catches the attention of ‘five major clubs’ - report

Nico Gonzalez has reportedly caught the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs after some impressive performances for the Barcelona first team this season.

The midfielder has broken into the first team, alongside Gavi, and has gone on to make 24 appearances in all competitions for Barca.

Marca are now reporting that “five major clubs are showing interest in the Spaniard” and that Barcelona are also “in talks to increase his salary.”

There are no specific teams mentioned but the report reckons there are three Premier League clubs, two Italian teams, and a Bundesliga side keen on Nico.

The midfielder’s “priority” is to stay at Barcelona and he does have a contract that runs until 2024 with a release clause set at €500 million.

That should be enough to ward off any potential admirers now, but it could be that Barca decide to renew his contract once extensions for Ronald Araujo and Gavi are completed.