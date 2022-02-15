Barçelona would be a very good option for Erling Haaland, says Michu

Erling Haaland’s future continues to make plenty of headlines with Barcelona one of several clubs continuing to be linked with the prolific Borussia Dortmund striker.

One man who might have some insight into what Haaland could do next is none other than former Spain and Swansea City striker Michu.

Haaland has previously made it clear just how much he admires Michu, and the 35-year-old says he has been talking to the Norwegian about his future.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I was with Haaland, I had a conversation with him and I think he is not going to continue at Dortmund. “Haaland is looking for a very strong team that can compete in the Champions League. He is looking for a competitive team. “He gave me the feeling that he was looking for a sports project for many years and he told me that he liked Spain. Think more about a sports project than the economic issue. If Mbappé goes to Madrid, I think Barça would be a very good option. With these times, Haaland is cheap.”

Michu also spoke about Xavi following his return to Barcelona as coach and thinks the new boss will do a great job at the Camp Nou

“I predict a great and very successful career for Xavi as a coach,” he added. “I think he’s the right person for Barça, football has no memory and lacks time, but it’s what Barça and Xavi need right now.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Tuesday marked 100 days since Xavi took over at Barcelona. In that time he’s overseen six wins, four draws and just the one defeat in La Liga and taken 22 points from a possible 33.