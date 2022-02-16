Sergi Roberto tells his agent to find him a new club - report

Sergi Roberto continues to face an uncertain future at Barcelona and has reportedly asked his agent to look for a new team for him in case he ends up leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season when his contract expires.

It had seemed certain Roberto would extend this season, and indeed Joan Laporta has previously said a deal had been agreed, but talks have completely stalled and there’s no sign of negotiations starting up again, according to Ara.

All of which means Roberto is starting to think that his time at Barca may be up and is looking for a new project elsewhere. The 30-year-old is said to be keen on the Premier League and is ruling out a move to MLS or Qatar right now.

There are “no firm offers” but it’s thought teams are interested even though he is currently out injured after undergoing surgery and is not due back for a little while.

The report adds that Roberto’s recovery is going well and he’s currently expected back in mid-April which means he could feature again for Barcelona before the end of the current campaign.