Real Madrid reach preferential agreement with Erling Haaland - report

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an initial set of terms with Erling Haaland’s representatives, according to Sport. The deal puts Real Madrid in the driver’s seat to getting the Norwegian’s long-term signature in the summer.

Los Blancos flew to Monaco in January to talk about a deal for Aurélien Tchouaméni but also met with Rafael Pimenta, Mino Raiola’s “right-hand man,” and Haaland’s father to talk about the striker.

The agreement between the two sides would assist in blocking negotiations happening between Haaland and other clubs. If the player and his representatives agree to the deal, it would mean Madrid are in a position where they have to be ready to pay Dortmund and make a permanent move for Haaland this summer, if he chooses to leave.

The current thinking is that Haaland would cost Real 75 million euros, which is his reported release clause this summer, but Real will of course attempt to sweeten the deal by including Luka Jovic in the transfer.