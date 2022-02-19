Barcelona rumor round-up: Erling Haaland, Memphis Depay and Ez Abde latest

Barcelona plan to ‘seduce’ Haaland

Today’s rumors start off with news that Barcelona have put a plan in place to try and ‘seduce’ Erling Haaland into making the move to the Camp Nou this summer.

Diario Sport are reporting Barcelona are willing to pay his €75m release clause and splash out the “the succulent commissions” that Mino Raiola and Haaland’s dad are after.

All of which sounds very expensive but Barca’s plan also includes telling Haaland he’ll be the leader of a new team that includes starlets such as Pedri, Ansu, Gavi and Nico.

Barcelona are also willing to make Haaland the club’s best-paid player by handing him a five-year deal worth €20m a season plus variables.

Barca turned down Ez Abde offer

Over at Mundo Deportivo there is talk about how Barcelona rejected a €15m bid in the January transfer window for young winger Ez Abde.

There’s no mention of which club wanted Abde with MD only willing to let slip that it was “one of the leading teams in the Bundesliga.”

Barca kept hold of Abde because they weren’t sure what was going on with Dembele and were also quite impressed with the way he stayed despite being called up for AFCON.

The report adds it’s not quite clear what will happen with Abde after this season, particularly after the January arrivals, but his future will be decided in the summer.

Memphis to return to Lyon?

Another player whose future could be decided in the summer is Memphis Depay. Le Quotidien are reporting that he’s thinking about heading back to Lyon.

It seems Memphis’s future is a little complicated following Ronald Koeman’s departure and he’s apparently been told that Xavi is not counting on him.

The 28-year-old is said to be “seriously considering” his options, while his entourage have already been in touch with the Ligue 1 club to discuss the possibility of a move.