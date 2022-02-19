Frenkie de Jong hoping to stay at Barcelona ‘for many more years’

Frenkie de Jong has made it clear he’s happy at Barcelona and wants to stay at the club for a long time despite speculation over his future this season.

The Netherlands international has been linked with an exit, in order to raise funds, with clubs such as Bayern Munich and LIverpool thought to be keen.

However, De Jong is really not thinking about going anywhere and says he’s “very happy” at the Camp Nou.

“I’m very happy I’m at Barcelona: from a young age I’ve wanted to be here, so in that way it has been a dream come true,” he said. “But, of course, I would have liked to win more trophies than we did in my first two years. I expected more in that sense, let’s put it that way. But other than that, I’m very happy here and hopefully for many more years.”

De Jong also spoke about what it’s like to work under Xavi and knows he can learn a lot from the legendary Barcelona midfielder.

“We’re both midfielders, roughly in the same position, so in that regard he can teach me a lot,” he explained. “Sometimes we meet in his office and he shows me video clips of my games, where he explains how he sees it and what I can do to improve. We watch clips of how you position yourself and what you can do best in certain situations.” Source | The Guardian

Xavi’s already had his say on De Jong since taking over. He told reporters back in December that the midfielder was not for sale and is considered a “key player” for the club.