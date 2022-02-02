OFFICIAL: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Barcelona

Barcelona have finally confirmed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined the club in a deal that was completed very late on deadline day.

The 32-year-old Gabon international arrives on a free transfer after leaving Premier League club Arsenal after four years by mutual consent.

Here's the club's official statement:

"FC Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club after the striker terminated his contract with Arsenal FC. "The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2025 with an option to agree departure on 30 June 2023 and his buy out clause will be set at 100 million euros. "Shortly the Club will provide details of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s presentation as a first team player."

Aubameyang has also been registered now which means he is available for Barca's next La Liga game against Atletico Madrid on Sunday at the Camp Nou.

Welcome to Barcelona, Auba!