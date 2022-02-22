Alvaro Morata responds to Barcelona rumors

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has been talking about his future amid continued speculation he fancies a move to Barcelona.

There were plenty of talk about a potential transfer in the January window but a move failed to materialize and Barca went for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead.

Morata spoke at a press conference on Monday about the rumors and made it clear he was in no rush to leave the Serie A side.

“It’s not important now. I had a conversation with Allegri about it [Barca’s bid] - he told me that Dusan’s arrival would help me and so it has,” he said. “I’m happy to be at Juventus - if it was up to me, I’d always stay here.” Source | Goal

The striker is only on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid but the deal does include an option to buy for €45m. However, it remains to be seen if Juve will make the move permanent or if Morata will end up heading back to Atletico instead.