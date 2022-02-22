Aubameyang says he’s already told Dembele to stay at Barcelona

New Barcelona signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he’s already told Ousmane Dembele to stay at the Camp Nou.

The two players know each other well from their time together at Borussia Dortmund and have been reunited in Barcelona following Aubameyang’s January move.

The Gabon international has revealed in an interview with Mundo Deportivo that one of the first things he did when he joined the Catalan giants was to tell Dembele to stay put.

“The truth is that he sent me a message to find out if I was going to come and I didn’t want to bother him because he was also in his situation but we kept talking a little bit,” he said. “It is something very special because we had an incredible year in Dortmund and he is an incredible player. “Ousmane is one of the best on the ball and as a striker he is incredible. “To tell the truth, I am very happy that he is here and when I arrived I told him: ‘You have to stay, man.’”

Aubameyang was then asked if he thinks Dembele will stay and added, “I don’t know, but the only thing I can say is that everything is possible in life.”

Dembele is currently expected to leave Barcelona as a free agent when his contract expires in the summer. President Joan Laporta has said previously he thinks Dembele has already agreed to move to another club.