Speculation continues to rage about Barcelona’s summer transfer plans with the latest update claiming the Catalans could move for two players if they fail to sign top target Erling Haaland.

Barca would try to “sign a top level striker and a top centre-back” if they did miss out on the Borussia Dortmund frontman and already have two names “that the coaches especially like,” according to Diario Sport.

The players in question are Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, both of whom have been linked with a move to the Camp Nou many times before.

The report reckons that Kounde is a defender Xavi absolutely loves and is well aware there is interest in him from Barca. Chelsea have been keen on the 23-year-old for a while but haven’t opted to activate his €80 million release clause yet.

Meanwhile, Isak was said to be “close” to a move to Barcelona last summer and would apparently prioritize a move to the Camp Nou over any other offer he might receive at the end of the season.