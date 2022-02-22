Aubameyang says it’d be a pleasure to compete with Haaland at Barcelona

There’s an old sports adage that competition brings out of the best in us. At Barcelona, the striker position, to put it kindly, hasn't had that level of competition in years.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is prepared for that to change. When asked about the insane hypothetical that Barcelona actually manage to land Erling Haaland, Aubameyang says he would relish the chance at healthy competition with such a talented player.

“I am always prepared for healthy competition with teammates, so it would be an honour to play with him if he ends up coming to Barça,” he said. “I am not a coach, but I think he’s a crack. He scores a lot of goals, has a good physique, is really quick. It’s strange because he’s really big, but he runs a lot. It’s incredible. For his age, he’s already one of the best in the world.” Aubameyang | Source

I too, for the record, would enjoy Erling Haaland competing for a starting spot at Barcelona.