Dybala and Barcelona is in play this summer - report

Barcelona are both cash-strapped and only looking at free transfers this summer, and also in play for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. So take most of this news with a grain of salt. I tend to lean towards the free player signings being the ones that will take place, so this one certainly piques my curiosity.

According to a report from Sport, Paulo Dybala and Barcelona may be looking for a deal this summer. The Juventus attacker’s contract ends in June and if Ousmane Dembele were to leave the club, there could be a spot for the long-rumored Barca player.

There are certainly plenty of offers for Dybala to consider this summer. However, going to Spain is apparently high on his list, and Barca are likely to get aggressive in the free transfer market. After years of rumors, Dybala and Barca may just be on a perfect path towards one another.