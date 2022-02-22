Ramon Planes says Barcelona wanted to sign Dusan Vlahovic and Manuel Locatelli

Former Barcelona technical secretary Ramon Planes has been talking about players who almost signed for the Catalan giants during his time at the club.

Planes arrived at Barca in 2018 but left his role at the end of last year. He’s largely credited with bringing players such as Pedri and Ronald Araujo to the Camp Nou.

The former secretary says that Dusan Vlahovic, Manuel Locatelli and, unsurprisingly, Lautaro Martinez were all players that the club had in their thoughts.

“Dusan Vlahovic is very good. Two years ago we thought about a loan, we were interested in that but it was not possible,” he said. “Manuel Locatelli is a player with Barcelona’s style, very good and he had a big breakout at Sassuolo. We were close but Juventus is a strong rival, they are attractive for Italian players and in the end he decided to go to Juve. “Lautaro was very close to Barca. The negotiations had started before Covid. We had many meetings with his agents and Inter directors, with whom we had an excellent relationship. Then came the pandemic and things changed.” Source | Sport

Interestingly, Planes also spoke about managerial targets too. He said the club have spoken to former Sassuolo boss Roberto De Zerbi in the past and thinks “in the future, Barcelona will think about him again” because “his style is suitable for Barcelona, he is similar to Guardiola.”