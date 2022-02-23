Ferran Torres says he couldn’t wait to move to Barcelona

Barcelona new signing Ferran Torres has said he always dreamed of playing for the Catalan giants and didn’t hesitate to make the move once he heard of interest from the club.

Ferran left Premier League champions Manchester City in January to sign a five-year deal with Barcelona and says the move is a dream come true.

“Barça is the best club in the world, everyone knows its history: it always fights for all the titles. When I left Valencia to go to City, I knew I would come back to play for one of the best teams in the Spanish league. It was my dream. And it has come true,” he said. “When the Barça option appeared, from the first moment I said I wanted to come. After a good game against Italy, with the Spanish team, Mateu Alemany called my representative to tell them that Barça wanted me When I found out, I told my representative that, whatever it was, I had to finish here.”

Ferran also spoke about where he wants to play and insists that although his preferred position is on the right he’s happy to play anywhere across the front three.

“My position is on the right flank and that’s where I’ve put up very good numbers, but I also feel very comfortable as a striker,” he added. “As long as I play, I’m good in all three attacking positions. You have to want to grow and be ambitious.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

The Spain international has so far made seven appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring twice and picking up two assists.