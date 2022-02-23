Planes reveals unbelievable deal Barcelona made for Pedri

This is a long-overdue story. Most of the time we talk about all the bad big-money deals Barcelona makes, but this time around, we reverse the narrative!

Former Barca sporting director Ramon Planes spoke this week about the crazy good deal Barcelona made to get Pedri.

The youngster has already won the Golden Boy and the Kopa Trophy since joining Barca as well as lifting the Copa del Rey and claiming silver with Spain at the Olympics.

Pedri has also solidified himself as one of the key members of the Barca squad going forward, despite onhly turning 19 in November, and the Catalans got him on quite the deal.

“Final price for Pedri will be less than €20m, also including potential add ons,” he said. “I still remember when we signed Pedri - there were people who were not so happy with that deal, investing €5m in a young player.” Planes | Source

How about that. Makes you feel pretty good doesn't it?