Barcelona target Erling Haaland has five offers on the table - report

Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland remains one of Europe’s hottest properties and reportedly has five clubs chasing him ahead of next season.

The latest update on the Norwegian’s future comes from Cadena SER who reckon Haaland has his pick from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern and PSG.

The report reckons that Man City are currently favorites for Haaland’s signature and also states Real Madrid want Haaland to wait a year before heading to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos want to bring in Kylian Mbappe this summer as the club’s ‘star’ signing and think it might be best to wait a year so Haaland can be the ‘star’ of another transfer window.

Dortmund are also willing to offer a “great renewal offer” but Haaland isn’t thinking about staying right now and it seems almost certain he will leave.

Cadena SER also reckon that Haaland will hold an “important meeting” with his agent and BVB later this week if his club exit the Europa League.

The Bundesliga side certainly have it all to do in their second leg against Rangers. The Scottish side won 4-2 in Germany and have a big advantage ahead of the return at Ibrox.