Erling Haaland’s future will be resolved ‘in the next few weeks’ - Watzke

Erling Haaland’s future remains the subject of much speculation but it seems that we could be spared another long-running transfer saga.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watkze has been talking about his striker’s future and thinks a decision will be made in the coming weeks.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Certainly it will be resolved in the next few weeks, maybe a month, maybe six weeks,” he explained. “If he decides to leave, we will handle it as we always have. We have lost some great goalscorers in the past like Robert Lewandowski or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. someone new again.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

There are reports that Haalaand could meet with Dortmund and his agent Mino Raiola later this week. The striker is expected to depart the Bundesliga side but is thought to have his pick of Europe’s top clubs.

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Haaland, and it’s thought he is president Joan Laporta’s top transfer target, but the Catalans will struggle to compete financially with the likes of Man City, Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern.