Philippe Coutinho says he does not regret Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho has been talking about his big-money move to Barcelona and has insisted he does not regret joining the Catalan giants despite the struggles he has endured at the Camp Nou.

The Brazil international swapped Liverpool for Barca in January 2018 for a reported fee of £142 million but has failed to live up to his huge price tag and is currently on a second loan spell away from the club.

Coutinho has spoken to ESPN about Barcelona and offered the following response when he was asked if he regrets his decision to leave Liverpool and head to the Camp Nou.

“No. At certain times we have to make decisions, and one of my big dreams was to play for Barcelona,” he said. “At that moment I decided to make that decision, but always with great affection, respect and gratitude for Liverpool and for the friendships over the years I’ve been in the club. “At that moment I had a decision to make and I don’t regret it.”

The 29-year-old is currently playing for Aston Villa and has enjoyed a bright start to life back in the Premier League, scoring twice and picking up two assists in five games.

Coutinho admits he was keen to head to the English top flight and is enjoying life at Villa Park.

“I am very happy. It was my wish to return to play here in England and play in the Premier League once again. I’m having this opportunity and I’m very happy,” he said. “It’s what I expect. I work hard every day to play well and give good results for the club I play for. “Of course, I really wanted to return to the Premier League, I am at a great club that makes me very happy. All the players are giving their best so that we can achieve our goals as a team. I always work to make things work out. What I want most is to play well for the team I’m defending. Sometimes it doesn’t and there’s no way to explain it.”

Coutinho’s deal at Villa Park runs until the end of the season and does include an option to buy which is thought to be around €40 million.