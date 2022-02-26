 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets thinking about future MLS move?

The captain’s contract expires in 2023

By Gill Clark
SSC Napoli v FC Barcelona: Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg Two - UEFA Europa League Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is reportedly open to a move to the MLS to play for Inter Miami before he decides to hang up his boots.

According to Onze, Busquets fancies the idea of being reunited with former team-mates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in Miami.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reckons Inter Miami may not be the only MLS club interested in the Barca captain.

Messi and Suarez have long been linked with a move to David Beckham’s MLS franchise once they’ve decided their time in Europe is over.

The report reckons Busquets also fancies the idea too, particularly as the three players and their families all enjoy a close relationship.

Any move wouldn’t happen for a while yet, certainly not before the 2022 World Cup which takes place at the end of this year in Qatar.

Busquets’s contract at Barcelona expires in 2023, when he will be almost 35, which means he could depart to the MLS as a free agent at the end of next season.

