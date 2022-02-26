Memphis Depay and Clement Lenglet passed fit for Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed on Saturday that Memphis Depay and Clement Lenglet have both been passed fit after recovering from injury.

Memphis has been out for a little while after an Achilles injury but is now ready to return and stake a claim in Xavi’s team.

LATEST NEWS | @Memphis and @clement_lenglet have been declared fit and are in the squad for #BarçaAthletic! pic.twitter.com/1MiIKyrfX0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 26, 2022

The Dutchman remains Barca’s top scorer this season but faces a real battle for minutes now Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are at the club.

Xavi did talk up Memphis at his pre-match press conference ahead of the game with Athletic and insisted he can still be an important player for the Catalans.

Lenglet is also fit again after hamstring trouble and may also find it difficult to get first-team minutes between now and the end of the season.

The Frenchman has slipped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and looks to be behind Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia when it comes to center-backs.

The duo’s return is still good news for Xavi and boosts his options further. It also means Barca’s injury problems are continuing to ease with only Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti and Ansu Fati currently sidelined.