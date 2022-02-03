IN PICS: Adama Traore is unveiled at Barcelona

Adama Traore was officially presented as a Barcelona player at the Camp Nou on Wednesday after completing his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 26-year-old winger has returned on loan for the rest of the season with the deal also including a purchase option.

President Joan Laporta and Jordi Cruyff were also present at the unveiling where, rather sadly, most of the questions in the press conference were about Ousmane Dembele.

There was time for a bit of talk about Adama. Laporta welcomed the winger back for his second spell at the club and also said he hopes the move does end up being permanent.

Meanwhile Adama made it clear just how happy he is to be back at the Camp Nou again.

@AdamaTrd37: ❝ Barcelona has always been my home. I'm excited to be back and I'm ready to help the team ❞



Barcelona confirmed that Adama will be wearing the No. 11 for the rest of the season, taking over from Yusuf Demir, and we could see him make his second debut for the club at the weekend against Atletico Madrid.