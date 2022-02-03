 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

IN PICS: Adama Traore is unveiled at Barcelona

The winger has returned home

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
  • Adama, Laporta and Cruyff attend the presser Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Someone’s happy to be home Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Shouldn’t Adama go in the middle here? Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Adama checks out his picture Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Adama speaks at his unveiling Photo by Marc Graupera Aloma / AFP7 via Getty Images
  • Here’s Adama’s new shirt Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • Guess who? Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • Adama’s back Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • Adama returns to the Camp Nou Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Adama and his mum at the Camp Nou Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Time for a family pic Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • It’s keepy-uppy time Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Not bad... Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Big smile for the camera Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Adama Traore was officially presented as a Barcelona player at the Camp Nou on Wednesday after completing his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 26-year-old winger has returned on loan for the rest of the season with the deal also including a purchase option.

President Joan Laporta and Jordi Cruyff were also present at the unveiling where, rather sadly, most of the questions in the press conference were about Ousmane Dembele.

There was time for a bit of talk about Adama. Laporta welcomed the winger back for his second spell at the club and also said he hopes the move does end up being permanent.

Meanwhile Adama made it clear just how happy he is to be back at the Camp Nou again.

Barcelona confirmed that Adama will be wearing the No. 11 for the rest of the season, taking over from Yusuf Demir, and we could see him make his second debut for the club at the weekend against Atletico Madrid.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...