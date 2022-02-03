Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang say it’s an ‘honour’ to join Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given his first reaction to signing for Barcelona on a free transfer and says it’s an “honour” to join the Catalan giants.

The Gabon international has moved on a free transfer from Arsenal and has signed a contract that runs until 2025.

Barcelona confirmed the deal does include a break clause in 2023 and has a release clause set at €100 million.

Aubameyang is set to be presented at Barca on Thursday and is looking forward to getting started in La Liga.

“I’m very happy, very glad to be here. I’m looking forward to being on the pitch. It was a long day, but in the end I’m here. I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I think Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world and it’s an honour for me to be here.” “I have experience. I’ve played in France, Germany and England. I’m here to help and give my all for the team.” Source | FC Barcelona

The 32-year-old looks set to take the No. 25 shirt at Barcelona and could even make his debut on Sunday when Atletico Madrid visit the Camp Nou in La Liga.