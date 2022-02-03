Alvaro Morata wants summer Barcelona move - report

Alvaro Morata and Barcelona seemed like a match made in heaven in January. Xavi wanted the striker and the two sides needed each other. Barca needed someone capable of somewhat reliably putting the ball in the back of the net and Morata needed playing time and a boss who believed in him.

We all know how this ended and now the problem is pushed to the summer. Barcelona still have the pie in the sky dream of signing Erling Haaland, but they aren’t the only club dreaming of the Norwegian.

So a more affordable option that most certainly seems to want to go to Barcelona, according to reports, would be Morata. He’s even “offered himself” to the Catalans and wants to ”sign a contract with Barça until 2025” in the same way Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done.

Morata has already tried to convinced Atletico to let him leave for Barcelona but may have more joy in the summer. Once Atletico realizes they’re out of options with Juventus not making the Spaniard's stay permanent, they may be willing to let him go to their La Liga rivals.