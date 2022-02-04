Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea were not in contact with Dembele in January

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been asked about rumors that the Blues were interested in signing Ousmane Dembele in January but has played down the speculation.

Dembele was linked with a host of clubs on deadline day including PSG, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United.

President Joan Laporta has claimed Dembele had an offer on the table from an English club but opted to stay at the Camp Nou instead.

Tuchel worked with Dembele previously at Borussia Dortmund but says Chelsea did not get in touch with the forward during the transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel on January window and Dembele: I'm very satisfied, it was a calm window... We were open for things. I did not have contact with Ousmane. There was no contact in winter between us. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 4, 2022

Dembele’s future remains uncertain now the window’s closed. It looks certain he will walk away from Barcelona as a free agent but it’s not certain where he will go.

Laporta has said he’s been given the impression by Dembele’s agent that the 24-year-old already has an agreement in place with another club.

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Dembele could now return to the Barcelona squad for Sunday’s match against Atletico after being frozen out for the last two games.