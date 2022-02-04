 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea were not in contact with Dembele in January

The forward was linked with a Premier League move

By Gill Clark
Chelsea FC Training Session &amp; Press Conference Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been asked about rumors that the Blues were interested in signing Ousmane Dembele in January but has played down the speculation.

Dembele was linked with a host of clubs on deadline day including PSG, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United.

President Joan Laporta has claimed Dembele had an offer on the table from an English club but opted to stay at the Camp Nou instead.

Tuchel worked with Dembele previously at Borussia Dortmund but says Chelsea did not get in touch with the forward during the transfer window.

Dembele’s future remains uncertain now the window’s closed. It looks certain he will walk away from Barcelona as a free agent but it’s not certain where he will go.

Laporta has said he’s been given the impression by Dembele’s agent that the 24-year-old already has an agreement in place with another club.

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Dembele could now return to the Barcelona squad for Sunday’s match against Atletico after being frozen out for the last two games.

